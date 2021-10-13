Weather Forecast For Tucson

TUCSON, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 13 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 74 °F, low 46 °F Breezy: 5 to 8 mph



Thursday, October 14 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 77 °F, low 48 °F Breezy: 6 to 9 mph



Friday, October 15 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 84 °F, low 54 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 16 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 89 °F, low 58 °F Light wind



