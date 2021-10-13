San Antonio Daily Weather Forecast
SAN ANTONIO, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 89 °F, low 73 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Thursday, October 14
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 87 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, October 15
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 57 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Saturday, October 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 75 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0