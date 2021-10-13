4-Day Weather Forecast For Denver
DENVER, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 59 °F, low 34 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Thursday, October 14
Mostly cloudy then rain showers likely during the day; while slight chance of t-storms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 50 °F, low 28 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 9 mph
Friday, October 15
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 54 °F, low 32 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 16
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 68 °F, low 36 °F
- Light wind
