4-Day Weather Forecast For Denver

DENVER, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 13 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 59 °F, low 34 °F Breezy: 2 to 7 mph



Thursday, October 14 Mostly cloudy then rain showers likely during the day; while slight chance of t-storms then mostly cloudy overnight High 50 °F, low 28 °F Breezy: 3 to 9 mph



Friday, October 15 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 54 °F, low 32 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 16 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 68 °F, low 36 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.