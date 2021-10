– ‘For years, equity analysts and traders saw the value of their services dwindling in the eyes of institutional clients. In the wake of the Covid outbreak, that appears to be changing,’ said Bloomberg. As trading surged and demand increased for economic and market analysis to help navigate the uncertain post-pandemic world, buy-side spending on payments for trade execution and research jumped 11 percent from a year earlier to $7.36 bn in the 12 months through March, according to data compiled by Coalition Greenwich. That’s the first gain in at least five years.

ECONOMY ・ 4 DAYS AGO