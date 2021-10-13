Weather Forecast For St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 80 °F, low 65 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Thursday, October 14
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 72 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Friday, October 15
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 67 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 16
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 64 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
