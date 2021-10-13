3 ideas for jumping on Wednesday’s sunny forecast in San Diego

(SAN DIEGO, CA) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for San Diego:

Wednesday, October 13 Sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight High 72 °F, low 57 °F Light wind



Thursday, October 14 Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 73 °F, low 56 °F Light wind



Friday, October 15 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 80 °F, low 58 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 16 Sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight High 81 °F, low 59 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.