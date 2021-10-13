CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Las Vegas, NV

3 ideas for jumping on Wednesday’s sunny forecast in Las Vegas

Las Vegas News Beat
Las Vegas News Beat
 5 days ago

(LAS VEGAS, NV) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Las Vegas:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hLoq6_0cPqPmuj00

  • Wednesday, October 13

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Thursday, October 14

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

  • Friday, October 15

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Las Vegas News Beat

Las Vegas News Beat

Las Vegas, NV
854
Followers
548
Post
87K+
Views
ABOUT

With Las Vegas News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy