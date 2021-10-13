CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Daily Wire launches conservative book publishing imprint

By HILLEL ITALIE
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VJRBT_0cPqPjGY00
Books-The Daily Wire FILE - Conservative commentator Candace Owens speaks at the Convention of the Right, in Paris on Sept. 28, 2019. A publishing division started by the conservative media company the Daily Wire will include releases by Owens, Daily Wire co-founder Ben Shapiro and former “Mandalorian” actor Gia Carano. DW Books will officially launch next spring, the Nashville-based Daily Wire announced Wednesday. (AP Photo/Michel Euler, File) (Michel Euler)

NEW YORK — (AP) — A publishing division started by the conservative media company the Daily Wire will include releases by Daily Wire co-founder Ben Shapiro, former “Mandalorian” actor Gina Carano, and a book by one of the officers involved in the Breonna Taylor shooting that was dropped by its original distributor.

DW Books will officially launch next spring, the Nashville-based Daily Wire announced Wednesday. The new publishing arm continues a trend of conservatives setting up channels outside of the New York houses, which in the wake of the Jan. 6 siege of the U.S. Capitol by Donald Trump supporters have become increasingly reluctant to take on authors — including Trump — seen as promoting extremist views.

“By working with some of the world’s leading authors, then using the Daily Wire’s marketing prowess to bring their work to broader audiences, we will ensure that conservatives and free thinkers are never silenced — that, in fact, their exposure continues to grow,” Shapiro said in a statement.

Earlier this year, two former heads of conservative imprints at New York publishing houses, Louise Burke and Kate Harston, started All Seasons Press, which plans books by such Trump insiders as former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and former trade adviser Peter Navarro.

“The company is open to welcoming those authors who are being attacked, bullied, banned from social media, and, in some cases, outright rejected by politically correct publishers,” All Seasons announced in June.

Simon & Schuster dropped a book by Sen. Josh Hawley after the Missouri Republican had openly expressed support for the Jan. 6 rally in Washington that led to some attendees storming the Capitol and attempting to prevent the formal certification of Democrat Joe Biden as the next president. Numerous publishing executives in New York have said they would not publish a memoir by Trump, should he decide to write one, citing in part his false contention that the 2020 election was stolen.

Even distribution agreements, once little noticed by the public, have been challenged in the face of widespread objections. Simon & Schuster in April withdrew distribution for "The Fight for Truth: The Inside Story Behind the Breonna Taylor Tragedy," by Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly, who along with another officer fired shots that hit Taylor during a March 13, 2020, narcotics raid that killed Taylor.

DW announced it would publish Mattingly's book, which had been originally acquired by the independent publisher Post Hill Press, under a different title, to be announced later. They will release it and other Daily Wire books through Ingram Content Group’s Two Rivers Distribution, where other clients range from Gun Digest to the progressive publisher The New Press.

“Simon & Schuster was too afraid to tell his (Mattingly's) story, but we’re not,” DW Books Vice President of Publishing Alyssa Cordova told The Associated Press.

Other DW releases include a book by Daily Wire host Candace Owens and a book by Carano, the "Mandolorian" actor who was dropped early this year by LucasFilm after likening the current political climate to the experience of Jews during the Holocaust.

Shapiro and Owens each have worked with New York publishers, and have had recent bestsellers. But Cordova said DW Books sees itself as “the ideal partner for conservative authors looking for a publisher that shares their values and can deliver direct access to millions of like-minded Americans who appreciate premium, thought-provoking content.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WPXI Pittsburgh

German reporters protest nixing of probe into tabloid editor

LONDON — (AP) — Journalists at one of Germany’s largest newspaper groups have protested their publisher’s decision to nix a lengthy investigation into alleged abuse of power by the chief editor of the country’s top-selling tabloid newspaper. A letter circulated on social media late Sunday accused the Ippen media group...
PROTESTS
WPXI Pittsburgh

Colin Powell dies from COVID-19 complications

WASHINGTON — Former Secretary of State Colin Powell has died from coronavirus complications, his family announced Monday morning. He was 84. “General Colin L. Powell, former U.S. Secretary of State and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, passed away this morning due to complications from COVID-19,” read a statement posted to his official Facebook page. “He was fully vaccinated. We want to thank the medical staff at Walter Reed National Medical Center for their caring treatment. We have lost a remarkable and loving husband, father, grandfather and a great American.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
WPXI Pittsburgh

Crunch time: Biden faces critical next 2 weeks for agenda

WASHINGTON — (AP) — President Joe Biden is entering a crucial two weeks for his ambitious agenda, racing to conclude contentious congressional negotiations ahead of both domestic deadlines and a chance to showcase his administration’s accomplishments on a global stage. Biden and his fellow Democrats are struggling to bridge intraparty...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
State
Washington State
New York City, NY
Business
New York City, NY
Entertainment
New York City, NY
Government
WPXI Pittsburgh

Gen. Colin Powell: 6 things to know

Former Gen. Colin Powell died at the age of 84 due to complications from COVID-19. Here are six things to know about the military man turned statesman, compiled by the State Department’s Office of the Historian. 1. Powell was born April 5, 1937 in Harlem. He was raised by Jamaican...
MILITARY
WPXI Pittsburgh

Top German tabloid editor ousted over misconduct claims

LONDON — (AP) — The powerful chief editor of Germany's best-selling newspaper has been removed from his post following revelations of misconduct, publishing company Axel Springer SE said Monday. Julian Reichelt was axed from the helm of the Bild tabloid “with immediate effect,” the company said in a statement. The...
BUSINESS
WPXI Pittsburgh

Politicians, military members remember Colin Powell

Former Gen. Colin Powell has died from complications from COVID-19. Members of the military and the political world are remembering Powell and what he did over his long career serving the nation, first in the military, then as a national security advisor, then Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and finally as Secretary of State.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gina Carano
Person
Josh Hawley
Person
Peter Navarro
Person
Ben Shapiro
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Candace Owens
Person
Donald Trump
WPXI Pittsburgh

Colin Powell dies, exemplary general stained by Iraq claims

WASHIINGTON — (AP) — Colin Powell, the barrier-breaking soldier and diplomat who served Democratic and Republican presidents in war and peace but whose sterling reputation was stained by his faulty claims to justify the U.S. war in Iraq, died Monday of COVID-19 complications. He was 84. A veteran of the...
MILITARY
WPXI Pittsburgh

US says Guantanamo detainee can pen letter about torture

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Biden administration says it will allow a Guantanamo Bay detainee to provide information to Polish officials about his torture in CIA custody following the 9/11 attacks. The decision from the Biden administration was included in a letter government lawyers filed Friday with the Supreme Court....
U.S. POLITICS
WPXI Pittsburgh

Biden team asks Supreme Court to pause Texas abortion law

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Biden administration is asking the Supreme Court to block the Texas law banning most abortions, while the fight over the measure's constitutionality plays out in the courts. The law has been in effect since September, aside from a district court-ordered pause that lasted just 48...
TEXAS STATE
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
58K+
Followers
73K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy