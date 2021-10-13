Detroit Weather Forecast
DETROIT, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 74 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Thursday, October 14
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 75 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Friday, October 15
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 72 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 16
Chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 61 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
