CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

‘Battle Lines' Are Well Drawn in This Airline Index, Chart Analyst Says

By Keris Lahiff, CNBC
NBC San Diego
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's been a busy week for the airlines. Delta reported a profit for the third quarter on Wednesday morning thanks to better demand than a year earlier. Meanwhile, Southwest Airlines dominated the headlines earlier in the week after a wave of cancellations – the company scrapped more than 2,200 flights from Saturday to Monday, blaming weather and air traffic issues.

www.nbcsandiego.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC San Diego

5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Monday

Here are the most important news, trends and analysis that investors need to start their trading day:. China GDP disappoints, third-quarter growth slows to 4.9%. 1. Wall Street set to start the week lower after Friday's rally. Dow futures dropped more than 150 points Monday ahead of a busy week...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southwest Airlines#Tsa#Weather#Battle Lines Are#Delta#Cnbc#Xal#Trading Nation#Chantico Global#Lido Advisors
dailyforex.com

S&P 500 Forecast: Index Breaks Downtrend Line

The S&P 500 rallied quite significantly to reach much higher during the trading session on Thursday, clearing both the 50 day EMA and the downtrend line that I have drawn on the chart. In fact, we are closing towards the top of the range, which is a very bullish sign. Going even further into this, you could make a bit of an argument for an inverted head and shoulders, so all of this leads me to believe that the market is going to continue going higher, with a potential target of 4650.
STOCKS
investing.com

Chart Of The Day: How To Trade Delta Airline’s Underperformance

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) suffered its largest daily selloff in a year yesterday and was the worst performer on the S&P 500 Index. Even though the company beat earnings expectations, it warned that the dramatic surge in jet fuel prices will likely hit next quarter’s profits. As the first major...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Will Chart Analysts Notice Bad Omen on Xcel Energy's Chart

If history is any guide, there may be trouble ahead for shares of Xcel Energy(NASDAQ:XEL). A so-called "death cross" has formed on its chart and, not surprisingly, this could be bearish for the stock. What To Know: Many traders use moving average crossover systems to make their decisions. When a...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Street.Com

Nasdaq Is in 'Wait and See Mode,' Technical Analyst Says Watch This Chart

Bank earnings are just around the corner and oil prices are trying to extend their rally. Action Alerts PLUS portfolio managers Bob Lang and Chris Versace break down what they're watching in the markets. What's Driving Markets?. Goldman Sachs, in fact, cut its forecast for U.S economic growth over the...
STOCKS
Street.Com

What This Technical Analyst Thinks of Oil's Chart

U.S. crude oil prices hit $80 a barrel, which is the highest since 2014 in intraday trading on Friday, Oct. 8. "WTI futures for November delivery were marked $1.371 higher on the session at $80.01 per barrel, the highest since November 2014, while Brent contracts for December, the global benchmark, were last seen $1.21 higher at $83.15 per barrel," TheStreet's Martin Baccardax wrote.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Benzinga

What 5 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About American Airlines Group

Over the past 3 months, 5 analysts have published their opinion on American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company’s business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat...
ECONOMY
NBC San Diego

What to Watch Today: Wall Street Set to Start the Week Lower After Friday's Rally

Dow futures dropped Monday ahead of a busy week for corporate earnings against the backdrop of increasing U.S. oil prices and a tick-up in bond yields. The Dow, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq rallied Friday and for all of last week. The flood of earnings takes a pause Monday but picks back up Tuesday with Netflix, Johnson & Johnson, United Airlines and Procter & Gamble reporting. (CNBC)
STOCKS
NBC San Diego

Bitcoin Bull Mark Yusko Sees Trouble at $60,000, Calls the Cryptocurrency ‘Overbought' Right Now

A bitcoin bull is on pullback watch. Hedge fund manager Mark Yusko believes investors will take profits due to the cryptocurrency's sharp rally over the last few weeks. "There are a lot of people that think we could hit $100,000 by the end of the year. The stock to flow model says we should," the Morgan Creek Capital Management CEO and CIO told CNBC's "Trading Nation" on Friday. "I also wouldn't be surprised of a little consolidation. Look, we're up 40% this month which is only 15 days old."
STOCKS
Street.Com

Why This Technical Analyst Says to Watch the Vix Monday

Bob Lang, co-portfolio manager for Action Alerts PLUS, explained why he is hyperfocused on the Cboe Volatility Index, or VIX, in the video above. Head to Monday's Daily Rundown to hear what Versace and Lang are only telling members of the Action Alerts PLUS investing club.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Upstart stock drops after double downgrade

Shares of Upstart Holdings Inc. are off 3.6% in Monday morning trading after Bank of America analyst Nat Schindler downgraded the stock two notches, to underperform from buy, writing that he sees "little room for upside" with shares up roughly 800% on the year. The S&P 500 has gained about 19% so far in 2021. Schindler wrote that Upstart sees opportunity in the auto-lending market after having success with its artificial-intelligence-driven personal-loan business, though this new market comes with its own challenges. "Although auto loans represent a much larger [total addressable market], we also highlight the higher barriers to entry with more competitors and established, well-capitalized institutions," Schindler wrote. Upstart's current valuation embeds "premature optimism on Upstart's ability to take material shares in the auto-lending space," he continued. Schindler raised his price objective to $300 from $200 in his note to clients. Shares recently changed hands near $375.
STOCKS
NBC San Diego

China GDP Disappoints, Third-Quarter Growth Slows to 4.9%

Gross domestic product grew 4.9% in the third quarter from a year ago, the National Bureau of Statistics said Monday. That missed expectations for a 5.2% expansion, according to analysts polled by Reuters. Industrial production rose by 3.1% in September, below the 4.5% expected by Reuters. "Since entering the third...
RETAIL

Comments / 0

Community Policy