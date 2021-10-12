CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warriors' Steph Curry, Draymond Green (rest) ruled out in preseason contest vs. Lakers

By Tommy Call III
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 8 days ago
Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

On Tuesday, LeBron James is slated to make his preseason debut when the Los Angeles Lakers meet the Golden State Warriors.

However, in a preview of a contest slated for the opening night of the regular season, the Warriors will be without a pair of key players.

Both Steph Curry and Draymond Green won’t suit up against the Lakers on Tuesday. The veteran duo will get a rest day against the Lakers in Hollywood.

Via @anthonyVslater on Twitter:

Curry and Green are scheduled to play in the Warriors’ preseason finale against the Portland Trail Blazers at Chase Center on Friday, Oct. 15 at 7 p.m.

Without Golden State’s starting duo, the Jordan Poole show will roll on. The third-year guard has been on a sizzling run in the preseason, scoring 17 or more points in each contest. Poole is coming off a 28 point performance in Golden State’s win over the Lakers on Friday.

Damion Lee, Chris Chiozza, Avery Bradley and Gary Payton II could see an increased workload in the backcourt with Curry out. Nemanja Bjelica and Juan Toscano-Anderson will likely take over more responsibilities in the frontcourt with Green ruled out.

The Warriors will meet the Lakers in Hollywood for a preseason contest at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

This post originally appeared on Warriors Wire! Follow us on Facebook!

#Lakers#The Golden State Warriors#Chase Center#Warriors Wire
