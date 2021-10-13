Lego plans to remove gender stereotypes from toys

Hooters has said it will allow employees to “choose” which uniform they wish to wear after female staff members criticised the restaurant chain’s new shorts and compared them to “underwear”.The restaurant, which is infamous for the tight-fitting uniforms required for female employees known as “Hooters Girls,” unveiled its new shorts this month, according to videos shared to TikTok.Since rolling out the shorter shorts, Hooters employees have spoken out against the updated uniform, with female members of staff taking to TikTok to share their concerns over the length of the new shorts, while others have threatened to quit.In one viral...

BUSINESS ・ 20 HOURS AGO