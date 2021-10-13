Daily Weather Forecast For Miami
MIAMI, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 84 °F, low 78 °F
- 8 to 13 mph wind
Thursday, October 14
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 84 °F, low 78 °F
- 9 to 13 mph wind
Friday, October 15
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 84 °F, low 76 °F
- 7 to 13 mph wind
Saturday, October 16
Sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 77 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
