Weather Forecast For Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 13 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 75 °F, low 50 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Thursday, October 14 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 79 °F, low 53 °F Breezy: 0 to 10 mph



Friday, October 15 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 87 °F, low 55 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 16 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 89 °F, low 56 °F Light wind



