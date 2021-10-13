CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holyoke, MA

Local Voter Registration: Have you registered?

By Katrina Kincade
WWLP
WWLP
 5 days ago
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP)- Wednesday is the deadline to register to vote if you would like to participate in the November 2 elections.

Holyoke, Northampton, Easthampton and North Adams are all electing mayors and Chicopee for city council and school committee.

“I think it’s important for people to get out and vote because it’s allowing your voice to be heard and these are the people that make your every day decisions in the city of Holyoke. We’re electing all these important positions that really do impact our day to day lives,” said Holyoke City Clerk Brenna Murphy McGee.

You may submit an application to register to vote in Massachusetts if you are a citizen of the United States, 18 years or older and you are not currently incarcerated. You can apply online, by mail, or in-person.

In order to register to vote online, you must have a signature on file with the Registry of Motor Vehicles. Voter registration forms submitted by mail must be postmarked by no later than Wednesday. You can also update your voting address or change your party affiliation online.

In Holyoke, because they have such a large Spanish speaking population, all of their ballots are both in English and Spanish.

“We have a high speaking Spanish population here so we obviously need to make sure we’re allowing everybody to be able to read the ballots,” said McGee.

Mail-in voting without an excuse is still an option for these elections because the COVID voting law was extended, as well as traditional absentee voting. You’ll need to request a mail-in ballot from your local election office by October 27th at 5:00 p.m.

“We just received our ballots yesterday so we’re working hard to get all of those people who have already requested ballots out. We started mailing them yesterday and we should finish them up today,” said McGee.

You can register to vote until 8:00 p.m. Wednesday night, that includes dropping off your mail-in voting registration at a election office drop box.

WWLP

Racial equity scorecard will grade ARPA spending

Expecting decisions from legislative leaders in the next few weeks over how to start spending billions of remaining dollars from the state's American Rescue Plan Act allocation, a coalition of advocacy groups plus a handful of lawmakers on Monday released a scorecard they'll use to measure whether the plans prioritize racial justice.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WWLP

WWLP

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

