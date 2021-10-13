Daily Weather Forecast For Houston
HOUSTON, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 91 °F, low 77 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, October 14
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 88 °F, low 76 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, October 15
Isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 91 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
