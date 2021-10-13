Daily Weather Forecast For Cleveland
CLEVELAND, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 74 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Thursday, October 14
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 79 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Friday, October 15
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 78 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 16
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 62 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
