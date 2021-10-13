CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Daily Weather Forecast For Cleveland

 5 days ago

CLEVELAND, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qfIX6_0cPqNwHV00

  • Wednesday, October 13

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Thursday, October 14

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 79 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Friday, October 15

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 78 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 16

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 62 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

