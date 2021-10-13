Baja Sur brings fresh Mexican cuisine, tequila bar to Creekside

The owners of Baja Sur Fresh Mex + Tequila Bar joined together to open in December 2020 with a goal of creating a contemporary, casual restaurant with an upscale feel. “The initial plan and the idea was to just be a place where you can come on a date night, do brunch on the patio; you can have drinks at the bar,” owner John Amato said. “It’s a multi-faceted concept. We still wanted to have that upscale feel.”