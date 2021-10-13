CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Sukihana Calls out LHHMIA Producers Amid Backlash over Relationship with Kill Bill

By Amanda Anderson-Niles
urbanbellemag.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSukihana has a controversial relationship with Kill Bill. “Love And Hip Hop Miami” star Sukihana is no stranger to controversy. She’s built a solid fan base because her fans believe she is always true to herself. And she doesn’t allow other people’s opinions to make her ever change course. Nor does she back down to backlash she may receive on social media from people who think she’s just too polarizing. So she continues to be transparent on the show. And she shows a lot of her personal life.

urbanbellemag.com

Comments / 4

Nunya Bizniss
5d ago

Hmmm..I have seen videos of them OUTSIDE of the show and they stay arguing and calling each other out of their names so the producers have nothing to do w it 🤷

Reply
3
Related
hotnewhiphop.com

50 Cent Responds To Backlash Over Insensitive Michael K. Williams Post

Always saying what comes to his mind, 50 Cent is known to get wrapped up in multiple controversies every year. Most recently, the rapper came under fire for an insensitive Instagram post that he shared shortly after the death of prolific actor Michael K. Williams, which he used to promote his new television show.
CELEBRITIES
rolling out

Married social media star apologizes to DaBaby for entanglement allegations

DaBaby can’t seem to stay out of hot water this month, even when he doesn’t do anything wrong. His past issues were brought back into the spotlight when Dave Chappelle released his latest Netflix comedy special, The Closer. last week. In the controversial special, Chappelle discussed the rapper’s 2018 shooting. Da Baby’s murder charges were eventually dismissed on the basis of self-defense. Chappelle also addressed the rapper’s homophobic rant during his set at the Rolling Loud music festival this summer.
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Backlash
rollingout.com

Meek Mill responds to backlash over album artwork

The artwork for Meek Mill’s new album, Expensive Pain continues to evoke strong sentiment nearly one month after it was initially unveiled. In a viral video on Twitter, a White man in Los Angeles went on a two-minute rant about Meek Mill’s tour bus which was wrapped with the album’s cover art that depicted animated imagery of naked Black women and abstract interpretations of their body parts.
LOS ANGELES, CA
urbanislandz.com

Meek Mill Addresses Album Cover Backlash, Gets Support From Killer Mike & Sukihana

Sukihana and Killer Mike comes to Meek Mill’s defense as he receives backlash for his Expensive Pain album cover. The album has been doing quite well, amassing over 100 million streams and placing at No. 3 on the Billboard Top 100 charts with the likes of Taylor Swift and Drake. However, it is a completely different matter for the cover art.
CELEBRITIES
blackchronicle.com

Tiffany Haddish Confirms Relationship With Common

Tiffany Haddish is officially confirming that she and rapper Common have been dating. The couple was last seen quarantined together and were also spotted at a Black Lives Matter protest in June. “I’ve lost 20 pounds since I’ve been in this relationship. I feel more confident in me and it’s...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
dallassun.com

Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly describe relationship as 'ecstasy and agony'

Washington [US], October 12 (ANI): Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's relationship might look all perfect, but the couple has admitted that they have their own struggles. According to People magazine, Kelly and Fox recently spoke to British GQ Style for the magazine's Autumn/Winter 2021 issue, which they posed for in their first cover photoshoot as a couple.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Bhad Bhabie Addresses Comments Accusing Her Of Getting Surgery

Rapper Bhad Bhabie, also known by her real name Danielle Bregoli, has been extremely open with her fans about what kind of procedures she'd undergone to change her look over the years. The eighteen-year-old celebrity has been in the public eye for the last half-decade and, because of puberty, she's grown up quite a lot in recent years. However, on her social media pages, people have seemingly forgotten that Bhad Bhabie is still a teenager because they're bullying her and accusing her of getting all kinds of facial reconstructive surgeries, which she has denied.
CELEBRITIES
dexerto.com

Valkyrae defends Sykkuno from backlash amid Twitch earnings leak

YouTube star Valkyrae came to fellow influencer Sykkuno’s defense after he caught backlash over his alleged earnings amid Twitch’s recent data breach. For those out of the loop, Twitch — one of the world’s most popular broadcasting websites — was the victim of a massive data breach on October 6 that leaked such important details as streamers’ passwords, upcoming projects from Amazon, and even streamers’ earnings.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Mashed

The Tragic Truth About Antonia Lofaso's Partner, Heavy D

Antonia Lofaso has quite the résumé. She's not only built an empire as a celebrity chef, restauranter, and caterer, she's also appeared on various network TV shows and even written a cookbook (via Lofaso's website). She's certainly made a name for herself and made it clear she knows how to run a business. But there's perhaps one title Lofaso takes most seriously: Mom. Lofaso is the single mother of daughter Xea Myers following the death of her partner, musical artist Heavy D, also known as Dwight Arrington Myers (via Famous Chefs). Heavy D's star-studded career included his status as frontman of the group Heavy D and the Boyz in the '90s and was also featured on other performer's songs, such as Michael Jackson's "Jam" (via ABC News).
RELATIONSHIPS
nickiswift.com

A Famous Actor Who Went To School With Meghan Markle Reveals What She Is Really Like

Before becoming the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle initially rose to prominence through her time in Tinseltown. Starring as Rachel Zane in USA Network's "Suits," the former actor appeared in the show's first seven seasons before uprooting her life for royalty. She has also made appearances in prominent programs such as "90210," "CSI: NY," and "CSI: Miami," along with film appearances in "Get Him to the Greek" and "Horrible Bosses."
CELEBRITIES
urbanbellemag.com

Martell Holt Seemingly Praises Former Mistress + Then Flirts with Another Woman?

Melody Holt and Martell Holt’s marriage was full of drama. “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” stars Martell Holt and Melody Holt can barely be in the same spaces. Co-parenting has been very difficult. In Martell’s opinion, Melody is away from the children too much. And she has way too many babysitters. As for Melody, she’s tired of Martell being messy on social media.
RELATIONSHIPS
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Kim's "Husband" Mr. Papers Trolls 50 Cent With "All Things Fall Apart" Memes

He may have deleted his post about Lil Kim, but 50 Cent is feeling the wrath of Mr. Papers. Fif has often cracked jokes at the expense of his peers, but Lil Kim has made it clear that she does not appreciate his antics. Back in July, 50 Cent shared a meme about the pint-size Rap icon, and she quickly reacted, suggesting that he has been in his feelings after she rejected him years ago.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy