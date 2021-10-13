Sukihana Calls out LHHMIA Producers Amid Backlash over Relationship with Kill Bill
Sukihana has a controversial relationship with Kill Bill. “Love And Hip Hop Miami” star Sukihana is no stranger to controversy. She’s built a solid fan base because her fans believe she is always true to herself. And she doesn’t allow other people’s opinions to make her ever change course. Nor does she back down to backlash she may receive on social media from people who think she’s just too polarizing. So she continues to be transparent on the show. And she shows a lot of her personal life.urbanbellemag.com
