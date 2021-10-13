Weather Forecast For Lincoln
LINCOLN, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 66 °F, low 41 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Thursday, October 14
Sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 63 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Friday, October 15
Mostly sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 59 °F, low 39 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 16
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 68 °F, low 41 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0