Weather Forecast For Lincoln

LINCOLN, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 13 Chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 66 °F, low 41 °F Windy: 23 mph



Thursday, October 14 Sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight High 63 °F, low 44 °F Breezy: 8 mph



Friday, October 15 Mostly sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 59 °F, low 39 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 16 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 68 °F, low 41 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.