Youngstown, OH

Workers at Youngstown medical waste management company on strike

By WKBN Staff
 5 days ago
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN)- Approximately 50 workers from medical waste management company Stericycle were on strike in Warren Wednesday morning.

Ken Sabo of Teamster’s Local 377 out of Youngstown stated that the strike is due to the company’s violation of a labor law, which is unfair practice.

Stericycle employees have filed a National Labor Board charge against the company. This is under investigation.

Now, they’re waiting on a ruling from Cleveland.

“We filed a labor board charge against Stericycle for unfair labor practice, and right now, we really can’t talk about it,” Sabo said. “They will make that decision about Cleveland whether Stericycle violated it or not.”

The front line employees pick up medical waste from hospitals, nursing homes, and doctor’s offices.

Sabos says he considers Stericycle employees essential workers.

Other locations in Ohio also started striking Wednesday morning for the same reason.

