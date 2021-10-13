CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fort Worth, TX

Weather Forecast For Fort Worth

Tarrant County Today
Tarrant County Today
 5 days ago

FORT WORTH, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UQKvU_0cPqMy5A00

  • Wednesday, October 13

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 85 °F, low 69 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Thursday, October 14

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, October 15

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 50 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Saturday, October 16

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Tarrant County Today

Save $0.30 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Fort Worth

(FORT WORTH, TX) Gas prices vary across in the Fort Worth area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.30 per gallon. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Phillips 66 at 3301 White Settlement Rd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.79 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Texaco at 1424 Pennsylvania Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.09.
FORT WORTH, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Worth, TX
Tarrant County Today

Fort Worth diesel prices: Comparison reveals $1.00 savings at cheapest station

(FORT WORTH, TX) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $1.00 if you’re buying diesel in Fort Worth, according to a recent price survey. The survey looked at prices across the greater Fort Worth area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.39, at Phillips 66 at 4244 Wilbarger St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.39, listed at Shell at 1541 S University Dr.
FORT WORTH, TX
Tarrant County Today

Here’s the cheapest gas in Fort Worth Saturday

(FORT WORTH, TX) Depending on where you fill up in Fort Worth, you could be saving up to $0.52 per gallon on gas. Murphy Express at 2228 Jacksboro Hwy was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.67 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Valero at 5050 Airport Fwy, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.19.
FORT WORTH, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
Tarrant County Today

Tarrant County Today

Fort Worth, TX
2K+
Followers
805
Post
374K+
Views
ABOUT

Stay connected with local breaking news happening in Fort Worth and all of Tarrant County, including local politics, events, arts, culture and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy