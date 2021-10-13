CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Supply chain issues force Port of Los Angeles to go 24/7 to ease shipping backlog

By Sydney Kalich
 5 days ago

WASHINGTON ( NewsNation Now ) — The Biden administration is brokering new deals in an effort to relieve the stressed supply chain, ease shipping backlogs and move stranded container ships that are driving prices higher for consumers off the U.S. coast.

The White House announced Wednesday morning that the Port of Los Angeles would become a 24-hour, seven-days-a-week operation to ease the backlog.

Deliver by Christmas? USPS, FedEx, UPS release holiday shipping deadlines

Ports in Los Angeles and Long Beach, California, account for 40% of all shipping containers entering the U.S. As of Monday, there were 62 ships berthed at the two ports and 81 waiting to dock and unload, according to the Marine Exchange of Southern California.

President Joe Biden planned to discuss the agreement during a speech Wednesday afternoon about supply chain issues that have hampered the economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic . NewsNation will live stream the remarks in the player above.

Commitments by the Los Angeles port’s operator, longshoremen and several of the country’s largest retail and shipping companies are expected to help relieve the backlog. Walmart, FedEx and UPS made commitments to unload during off-peak hours, making it easier for the LA port to operate nonstop and reduce the backlog. The Long Beach port has been operating 24 hours daily for seven days for roughly the past three weeks.

Americans may not get some Christmas treats, White House officials warn

In an economy upended by the coronavirus pandemic, shortages and price spikes have hit everything from lumber to computer chips to toilet paper.

Republican lawmakers have blasted Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package , which passed in March, for fueling higher prices. A recent analysis issued by the investment bank Goldman Sachs estimates that “supply-constrained goods” account for 80% of this year’s inflation overshoot, yet the political criticism continues to sting as housing and oil prices add to inflationary pressures.

Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell has made inflation one of his central criticisms of Biden, a sign that getting prices under control could be essential for Democrats trying to hold onto congressional seats in next year’s elections.

“The Democrats’ inflation is so bad that even though the average American worker has gotten a multiple-percentage-point pay raise over the last year, their actual purchasing power has been cut,” McConnell said in a Senate floor speech last week. “Even dollar stores are having to raise their prices. Just ask any American family about their last few trips to the supermarket, the gas station or the toy store. Heaven forbid if they’ve had to participate in the housing market or the auto market anytime lately.”

The Biden administration has argued that higher inflation is temporary. Yet the supply chain issues have persisted months after the economy began to reopen and recover after vaccines lessened many of the risks from the pandemic.

This comes as U.S. Postal Service, FedEx and UPS released recommended shipping dates to ensure that gifts and cards arrive in time for the holidays. Retailers have recommended that consumers shop early or risk not finding what they want for Christmas, which falls on a Saturday this year.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

fox5ny.com

Port of Los Angeles chaos: 24/7 operations won’t be immediate

LOS ANGELES - Port of Los Angeles Executive Director Gene Seroka said Thursday that a timeline for the port to begin 24/7 operations was not clear and would depend on collaboration between the port's longshore workers, truck drivers and the more than 125,000 companies that import cargo through the port every year.
LOS ANGELES, CA
freightwaves.com

Viewpoint: Here’s the truth behind the 24/7 port operations pledge

This commentary was written by Lori Ann LaRocco. The views expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent the views of FreightWaves or its affiliates. When you tear away the frills of President Biden’s supply chain announcement, it is essentially a political pawn to push...
