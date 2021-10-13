4-Day Weather Forecast For San Jose
SAN JOSE, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Mostly Cloudy
- High 70 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
Thursday, October 14
Cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 66 °F, low 50 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Friday, October 15
Slight chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 65 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 72 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
