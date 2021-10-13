CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

4-Day Weather Forecast For San Jose

 5 days ago

SAN JOSE, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=479Qox_0cPqMncP00

  • Wednesday, October 13

    Mostly Cloudy

    • High 70 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, October 14

    Cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 50 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Friday, October 15

    Slight chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 65 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

