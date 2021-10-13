Daily Weather Forecast For Portland
PORTLAND, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Slight chance of light rain then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then chance of light rain overnight
- High 55 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Thursday, October 14
Chance of light rain then chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 58 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Friday, October 15
Mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 63 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 16
Partly sunny then slight chance of light rain during the day; while light rain likely overnight
- High 66 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0