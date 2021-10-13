CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Weather Forecast For Portland

 5 days ago

PORTLAND, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UQKvU_0cPqMhK300

  • Wednesday, October 13

    Slight chance of light rain then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then chance of light rain overnight

    • High 55 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Thursday, October 14

    Chance of light rain then chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 58 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Friday, October 15

    Mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 63 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 16

    Partly sunny then slight chance of light rain during the day; while light rain likely overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

