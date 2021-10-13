Cloudy forecast for Manhattan? Jump on it!

(MANHATTAN, NY.) A cloudy day can feel like the perfect excuse to stay inside, but it doesn’t have to be. In fact, a cloudy Wednesday is perfect for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a cloudy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Manhattan:

Wednesday, October 13 Mostly cloudy during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 72 °F, low 63 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Thursday, October 14 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 77 °F, low 64 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Friday, October 15 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight High 77 °F, low 66 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 16 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 75 °F, low 55 °F Light wind



