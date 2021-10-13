CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

 5 days ago

BROOKLYN, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RxsAi_0cPqMXRf00

  • Wednesday, October 13

    Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Thursday, October 14

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Friday, October 15

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 16

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 77 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

