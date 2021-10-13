Brooklyn Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
BROOKLYN, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 74 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Thursday, October 14
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 79 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Friday, October 15
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 78 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 16
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 77 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
