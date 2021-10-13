Philadelphia Weather Forecast
PHILADELPHIA, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Patchy fog then mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy then patchy fog overnight
- High 75 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Thursday, October 14
Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 78 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, October 15
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 82 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 16
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then partly cloudy overnight
- High 81 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0