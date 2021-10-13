CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia Weather Forecast

Philly Report
Philly Report
 5 days ago

PHILADELPHIA, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u4yAg_0cPqMWYw00

  • Wednesday, October 13

    Patchy fog then mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy then patchy fog overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, October 14

    Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, October 15

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 16

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

