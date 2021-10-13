Baltimore Daily Weather Forecast
BALTIMORE, MD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Areas of fog then mostly cloudy during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 79 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Thursday, October 14
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 83 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, October 15
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 84 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 16
Rain showers likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then mostly clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
