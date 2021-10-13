Fairfield Weather Forecast

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
FAIRFIELD, CT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iQgsQ_0cPqMUnU00

  • Wednesday, October 13

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Thursday, October 14

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Friday, October 15

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 16

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 75 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

