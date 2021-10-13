Fairfield Weather Forecast
FAIRFIELD, CT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 74 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Thursday, October 14
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 76 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Friday, October 15
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 76 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 16
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 75 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
