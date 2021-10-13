Fairfield Weather Forecast

FAIRFIELD, CT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 13 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 74 °F, low 60 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Thursday, October 14 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 76 °F, low 59 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Friday, October 15 Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight High 76 °F, low 63 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 16 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 75 °F, low 52 °F Light wind



