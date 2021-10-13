Weather Forecast For Seattle
SEATTLE, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Patchy fog then chance of light rain during the day; while light rain likely overnight
- High 53 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Thursday, October 14
Light rain likely during the day; while light rain overnight
- High 57 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Friday, October 15
Light rain during the day; while light rain likely overnight
- High 58 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 16
Rain Likely
- High 60 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
