CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dallas, TX

Dallas Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

The Dallasite
The Dallasite
 5 days ago

DALLAS, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V2kMO_0cPqMQGa00

  • Wednesday, October 13

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 85 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Thursday, October 14

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, October 15

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 51 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Saturday, October 16

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Dallasite

The Dallasite

Dallas, TX
3K+
Followers
952
Post
789K+
Views
ABOUT

Stay connected with local breaking news happening in the Dallas area, including local politics, events, arts, culture and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy