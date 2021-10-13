Dallas Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
DALLAS, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 85 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Thursday, October 14
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 84 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, October 15
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 51 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Saturday, October 16
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 73 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
