Atlanta, GA

Weather Forecast For Atlanta

ATL Daily
 5 days ago

ATLANTA, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rLyNu_0cPqMOkM00

  • Wednesday, October 13

    Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Thursday, October 14

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Friday, October 15

    Sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 16

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

A rainy Tuesday in Atlanta — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(ATLANTA, GA) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Atlanta Tuesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.
With ATL Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

