Alameda Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

ALAMEDA, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 13 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 65 °F, low 46 °F Windy: 26 mph



Thursday, October 14 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 72 °F, low 46 °F Breezy: 2 to 10 mph



Friday, October 15 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 74 °F, low 47 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 16 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 76 °F, low 47 °F Light wind



