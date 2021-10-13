CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Half Moon Bay, CA

Half Moon Bay Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

 5 days ago

HALF MOON BAY, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C7i6h_0cPqML6B00

  • Wednesday, October 13

    Mostly sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 58 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, October 14

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 63 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 9 mph

  • Friday, October 15

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 16

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

