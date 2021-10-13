Half Moon Bay Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
HALF MOON BAY, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Mostly sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 58 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, October 14
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 63 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 9 mph
Friday, October 15
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 66 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 16
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 67 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
