Milpitas, CA

Daily Weather Forecast For Milpitas

The Milpitas Dispatch
 5 days ago

MILPITAS, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l9sYD_0cPqMJKj00

  • Wednesday, October 13

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 65 °F, low 52 °F
    • Windy: 31 mph

  • Thursday, October 14

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

  • Friday, October 15

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 16

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

