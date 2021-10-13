CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
4-Day Weather Forecast For Los Altos

 5 days ago

LOS ALTOS, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KbYcK_0cPqMHZH00

  • Wednesday, October 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 14

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, October 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 16

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

