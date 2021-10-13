4-Day Weather Forecast For San Francisco

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
SAN FRANCISCO, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BZr4t_0cPqMFnp00

  • Wednesday, October 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 43 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, October 15

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 44 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 9 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Friday has sun for San Francisco — 3 ways to make the most of it

(SAN FRANCISCO, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in San Francisco. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
