4-Day Weather Forecast For San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 73 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, October 14
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 79 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 15
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 82 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 74 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 9 mph
