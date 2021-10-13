CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Philadelphia, PA

Three Chester County-Based Companies Among Those in Region with Largest Share of Women on Their Boards

VISTA.Today
VISTA.Today
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Cw7oE_0cPqMEv600
Image via Pexels.

According to the Forum of Executive Women’s 2021 report, the largest public companies in the Philadelphia region made progress in diversifying their boards of directors with more women. Erin Arvedlund reported the progress for The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Malvern-based Cantaloupe and Paoli’s AMETEK currently have 40 percent of board member positions filled by women — the highest diversity rate of local companies.

CubeSmart in Malvern and Unisys in Blue Bell both have more than 35 percent women. Bryn Mawr-based Essential Utilities has just over 30 percent.

Several large, local, public companies, however, lag in their representation of women on their boards.

These include Kennett Square-based Genesis HealthCare and West Whiteland Township’s Omega Flex. Both companies are among the only five in the region with not a single female presence on their boards.

Recognizing their positions, several are committing to change.

“In light of our changes in the past few months, we have been evaluating potential board members and anticipate adding one or more high-quality professionals from diverse backgrounds by year-end,” said Lori Mayer, spokesperson of Genesis HealthCare.

Read more about the gains in diversifying company boards in The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
VISTA.Today

Meridian Bank Again Earns ‘Sm-All Star’ Status as Top-Performing Bank

For the second year in a row, Meridian Bank has earned a spot on Piper Sandler’s “Sm-All Stars,” a list of top-performing U.S. small-cap banks. Piper Sandler, a middle-market investment bank and institutional securities firm, publishes this list annually in order to “uncover the next crop of stellar mid-cap banks before they are discovered by the rest of the world,” according to the report.
ECONOMY
VISTA.Today

VISTA Careers – County of Chester

The County of Chester was created by William Penn in 1682 as one of the three original counties of Pennsylvania. The county consists of 73 municipalities — one city, 15 boroughs, and 57 townships — and is routinely ranked among the best places to live in America. The county is...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kennett Township, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Government
City
West Whiteland Township, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Business
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Paoli, PA
City
Malvern, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
City
Blue Bell, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Business
VISTA.Today

Hiring Chesco: Job Market Ripe for Hiring Skilled Workers

Most companies expect to face hiring challenges throughout the next year, and that translates into a lot of opportunities for workers with the right skills, writes Caleb Yen for Express Employment Professionals. The problem with finding employees is the increased competition in the job market, as well as the available...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
VISTA.Today

Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board Funds Study of Effects of Spotted Lanternfly on Cabernet Franc Grapes

USDA inspectors examine vineyards to track damage done by spotted lanternflies.Image via the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board has approved a grant for Penn State to study the effects of the spotted lanternfly on cabernet franc, the grape variety that is usually blended with Merlot and Cabernet Sauvignon wines, writes Kiley Koscinski for WHYY.
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boards Of Directors#Public Companies#Genesis Healthcare#Cantaloupe#Pexels#Thephiladelphia Inquirer#Ametek#Cubesmart#Unisys#Essential Utilities
VISTA.Today

Newly Unveiled Historical Marker in Downingtown Honors Legacy of Former School for African-Americans

DIAS Alumni gather to honor their school's legacy in educating local African Americans.Image via the Philadelphia Tribune. Alumni of the former Downingtown Industrial and Agricultural School (DIAS) gathered recently to celebrate its legacy of education for African Americans. They also conveyed their experiences into an oral history of the institution. ThePhiladelphia Tribune reported the gathering.
DOWNINGTOWN, PA
VISTA.Today

VISTA.Today

Chester County, PA
7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

VISTA.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Chester County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. VISTA.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. VISTA.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Chester County.

 https://vista.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy