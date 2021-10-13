Inflation accelerated in September, with consumer prices growing 5.4%
Inflation accelerated in September, with consumer price pressures across America showing no sign of easing ahead of the all-important holiday shopping season. Consumer prices increased 5.4% from the year-ago period, slightly faster than their 5.3% increase the previous month and on par with the increases in June and July. Core inflation — which strips out volatile food and energy costs — grew 4.0%, the same spike as in August.www.cbsnews.com
