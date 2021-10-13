CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inflation accelerated in September, with consumer prices growing 5.4%

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInflation accelerated in September, with consumer price pressures across America showing no sign of easing ahead of the all-important holiday shopping season. Consumer prices increased 5.4% from the year-ago period, slightly faster than their 5.3% increase the previous month and on par with the increases in June and July. Core inflation — which strips out volatile food and energy costs — grew 4.0%, the same spike as in August.

AFP

US industrial output drops 1.3% in Sept amid supply issues: Fed

Output by US industries fell 1.3 percent last month amid continued supply constraints hindering manufacturing, the Federal Reserve reported Monday. Declines were apparent across multiple categories, but stark in the auto sector, with production of motor vehicles and parts falling 7.2 percent "as shortages of semiconductors continued to hobble operations," the central bank said. The drop came as a surprise as economists were forecasting a modest increase in industrial production. And after reporting a gain in August that returned total output in the world's largest economy to its pre-pandemic level, the Fed revised the data to instead show a decline.
Oil futures finish higher, with U.S. prices up nearly 4% for the week

Oil futures rose on Friday, with U.S. benchmark crude prices posting a weekly gain of almost 4%. "Another round of strong earnings and economic data suggest the economy can still handle the current surge in energy prices," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda. "The oil market deficit will only get wider as global stockpiles remain at low levels, unexpected demand comes from colder weather, and on surging jet fuel demand as the U.S. opens up international travel." West Texas Intermediate crude for November delivery rose 97 cents, or 1.2%, to settle at $82.28 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, with front-month prices up about 3.6% for the week, FactSet data show.
Home price gains will shrink to 3-5% in 2022, experts say

Freddie Mac mortgage rates climbed to 3.05% this week, 40 basis points higher than the in January. That’s before the Fed’s much anticipated plan to curtail bond buying, tapering mortgage-backed security purchases to $40 billion per month. Certainly, supply chain challenges and labor shortages have contributed to the Consumer Price...
Cost Of Living Rising After Inflation, Uptick In Consumer Price Index

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Anyone who has been to the store or done some online shopping recently knows inflation is taking a toll. The consumer price index rose four tenths of a percent in September, 5.4 percent higher than what it was last year according to the U.S. Labor Department. As a result, social security recipients will get the biggest increase in 40 years.
Forex Today: US Inflation Overshoots at 5.4%

US CPI data was released yesterday showing month-on-month inflation rose at 0.4%, higher than the 0.3% which had been expected by the market consensus. This equates to an annualized rate of 5.4% which is the highest rate seen in the US for many years. The US dollar dropped on the news, although US stocks have already recovered from their initial drop.
China's consumer inflation stable, factory prices rise

BEIJING, Oct. 14 (Xinhua) -- China's consumer inflation remained generally stable in September, while factory-gate prices saw expansion largely due to coal price hike, official data showed Thursday. China's consumer price index (CPI), a main gauge of inflation, rose 0.7 percent year on year in September, data from the National...
Inflation comes in hotter than expected as prices spike 5.4 percent

Inflation continued to surge in September, with prices rising more than expected as companies grapple with a snarled supply chain and a nationwide labor shortage, the feds said Wednesday. The Labor Department’s Consumer Price Index, which measures a basket of goods and services as well as energy and food costs,...
BUSINESS
