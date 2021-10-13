CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

'Battle lines' are well drawn in this airline index, chart analyst says

By Keris Lahiff, @kerisalison
CNBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's been a busy week for the airlines. Delta reported a profit for the third quarter on Wednesday morning thanks to better demand than a year earlier. Meanwhile, Southwest Airlines dominated the headlines earlier in the week after a wave of cancellations – the company scrapped more than 2,200 flights from Saturday to Monday, blaming weather and air traffic issues.

www.cnbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
dailyforex.com

DAX Forecast: Index Breaks Downtrend Line

The DAX Index rallied on Friday to break above the 50-day EMA solidly, and more importantly to break above a major downtrend line. Because of this, the DAX looks as if it is ready to go higher over the longer term, and I think that with any type of pullback we are likely to see people jumping in to pick up bits and pieces of value. The market will continue to see reasons to go higher, based upon the fact that stock markets overall have been rallying. It has seen quite a bit of momentum jump back into the upside, so a lot of people will continue to look at it through that prism.
STOCKS
CNBC

5 things to know before the stock market opens Monday

Here are the most important news, trends and analysis that investors need to start their trading day:. China GDP disappoints, third-quarter growth slows to 4.9%. 1. Wall Street set to start the week lower after Friday's rally. Dow futures dropped more than 150 points Monday ahead of a busy week...
STOCKS
CNBC

Dow futures shed 100 points as investors await a big week of earnings

U.S. stock index futures slid in early trading Monday, after the major averages posted their best week in months amid a stronger-than-expected start to earnings season. Futures contracts tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 105 points, or 0.3%. S&P 500 futures lost 0.3% and Nasdaq 100 futures lost 0.4%.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southwest Airlines#Tsa#Weather#Delta#Cnbc#Xal#Trading Nation#Chantico Global#Lido Advisors
MarketWatch

Gold futures edge higher as global stocks slump

Gold futures inch higher in Monday dealings, finding some support from a retreat in global stock markets, but a rise in bitcoin and some strength in the U.S. dollar and Treasury yields served to limit price gains for the precious metal.
BUSINESS
Street.Com

Why This Technical Analyst Says to Watch the Vix Monday

Bob Lang, co-portfolio manager for Action Alerts PLUS, explained why he is hyperfocused on the Cboe Volatility Index, or VIX, in the video above. Head to Monday's Daily Rundown to hear what Versace and Lang are only telling members of the Action Alerts PLUS investing club.
STOCKS
CNBC

What to watch today: Wall Street set to start the week lower after Friday's rally

Dow futures dropped Monday ahead of a busy week for corporate earnings against the backdrop of increasing U.S. oil prices and a tick-up in bond yields. The Dow, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq rallied Friday and for all of last week. The flood of earnings takes a pause Monday but picks back up Tuesday with Netflix, Johnson & Johnson, United Airlines and Procter & Gamble reporting. (CNBC)
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
MarketWatch

Upstart stock drops after double downgrade

Shares of Upstart Holdings Inc. are off 3.6% in Monday morning trading after Bank of America analyst Nat Schindler downgraded the stock two notches, to underperform from buy, writing that he sees "little room for upside" with shares up roughly 800% on the year. The S&P 500 has gained about 19% so far in 2021. Schindler wrote that Upstart sees opportunity in the auto-lending market after having success with its artificial-intelligence-driven personal-loan business, though this new market comes with its own challenges. "Although auto loans represent a much larger [total addressable market], we also highlight the higher barriers to entry with more competitors and established, well-capitalized institutions," Schindler wrote. Upstart's current valuation embeds "premature optimism on Upstart's ability to take material shares in the auto-lending space," he continued. Schindler raised his price objective to $300 from $200 in his note to clients. Shares recently changed hands near $375.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Kulicke & Soffa raises dividend to lift implied yield above the S&P 500's

Shares of Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc. rose 0.6% in premarket trading Monday, after the Singapore-based semiconductor company said it has raised its quarterly dividend by 21.4%. The new quarterly dividend of 17 cents a share, up from 14 cents, will be payable Jan. 10 to shareholders of record on Dec. 23. Based on Friday's stock closing price of $49.20, the new annual dividend rate implies a dividend yield of 1.38%, which compares with the yield for the VanEck Semiconductor ETF's yield of 0.57% and the implied yield for the S&P 500 of 1.35%. The stock's gain bucked the weakness in Kulicke & Soffa's peers and the broader stock market, as the semiconductor ETF dropped 0.8% in premarket trading while futures for the S&P 500 fell 0.5%.
STOCKS
investing.com

Chart Of The Day: How To Trade Delta Airline’s Underperformance

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) suffered its largest daily selloff in a year yesterday and was the worst performer on the S&P 500 Index. Even though the company beat earnings expectations, it warned that the dramatic surge in jet fuel prices will likely hit next quarter’s profits. As the first major...
STOCKS
pymnts

US Spending Momentum Index Drops Again, Visa Says

American spending dropped slightly between August and September, according to Visa’s newest findings from its Spending Momentum Index. The figures, released on Thursday (Oct. 14), showed that the SMI was 108.5 in September, down 1.1 points from the previous month. But with the SMI reading above 100, it’s a sign that consumers are still spending at higher levels than last year.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Will Chart Analysts Notice Bad Omen on Enphase Energy's Chart

If history is any guide, there may be trouble ahead for shares of Enphase Energy(NASDAQ:ENPH). A so-called "death cross" has formed on its chart and, not surprisingly, this could be bearish for the stock. What To Know: Many traders use moving average crossover systems to make their decisions. When a...
STOCKS
Street.Com

Nasdaq Is in 'Wait and See Mode,' Technical Analyst Says Watch This Chart

Bank earnings are just around the corner and oil prices are trying to extend their rally. Action Alerts PLUS portfolio managers Bob Lang and Chris Versace break down what they're watching in the markets. What's Driving Markets?. Goldman Sachs, in fact, cut its forecast for U.S economic growth over the...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy