'Battle lines' are well drawn in this airline index, chart analyst says

The DAX Index rallied on Friday to break above the 50-day EMA solidly, and more importantly to break above a major downtrend line. Because of this, the DAX looks as if it is ready to go higher over the longer term, and I think that with any type of pullback we are likely to see people jumping in to pick up bits and pieces of value. The market will continue to see reasons to go higher, based upon the fact that stock markets overall have been rallying. It has seen quite a bit of momentum jump back into the upside, so a lot of people will continue to look at it through that prism.

STOCKS ・ 12 HOURS AGO