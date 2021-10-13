CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kennewick, WA

A two-vehicle accident injured 1 person on Kennewick Blue Bridge (Kennewick, WA)

By Susan Klien
Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ImPvG_0cPqMAOC00

On Tuesday morning, a 25-year old man suffered injuries following a two-vehicle crash on the Blue Bridge in Kennewick.

As per the initial information, the incident happened at 8:14 am., when both vehicles were northbound on State Route 395. The preliminary investigation showed that the 25-year old driver was slowing for traffic when a Jeep Liberty driven by a 72-year old woman crashed into the man’s Chevrolet Aveo.

On arrival, emergency crews took the man to Lourdes Health for treatment of his injuries. The woman did not receive any injuries as a result of the accident. Officers confirmed a citation to the woman for following too close. Both the man and woman were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the accident.

An investigation continues.

October 13, 2021

Source: newstalk870.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Nationwide Report

A single-vehicle crash injured 7 people in Darrington (Darrington, WA)

On Saturday, seven people were hurt following a single-vehicle accident in Darrington. As per the initial information, a vehicle crashed off a cliff near the Boulder River trailhead, approximately 11 miles west of Darrington. A technical rescue crew responded to the crash site at about 6 p.m. to save people from the vehicle. On arrival, emergency crews airlifted one victim to the hospital in critical condition.
DARRINGTON, WA
Nationwide Report

2 people injured after a motorcycle crash in northeast valley (Las Vegas, NV)

On early Saturday morning, two people suffered injuries following a motorcycle accident in the northeast valley. Officers received a call about a traffic collision near E. Cheyenne Avenue and N. Lamb Boulevard at about 1:50 a.m. The preliminary investigation showed that a motorcycle was going eastbound on Cheyenne approaching Lamb while a Dodge Durango was heading southbound on Lamb. Just then, the Dodge entered the intersection on a red light, in the path of the motorcycle and both the vehicles crashed into each other.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kennewick, WA
Traffic
Kennewick, WA
Accidents
Kennewick, WA
Cars
Local
Washington Accidents
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
City
Kennewick, WA
Local
Washington Traffic
Kennewick, WA
Crime & Safety
Local
Washington Cars
Nationwide Report

An auto-pedestrian crash injured a man and a toddler near Boulder Highway (Las Vegas, NV)

On Saturday night, a 19-year-old man and a 1-year-old boy suffered injuries following an auto-pedestrian accident near Boulder Highway. As per the initial information, the incident took place near Boulder Highway and E. Twain Avenue. The preliminary investigation revealed that a 19-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman were walking and pushing a 1-year-old child in a stroller. When they walked inside a marked crosswalk, a Kia Optima did not stop for the pedestrians and hit the stroller and the male pedestrian.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Nationwide Report

1 person injured after a motorcycle crash near Martin (Martin, MI)

1 person injured after a motorcycle crash near Martin (Martin, MI)Nationwide Report. On Saturday, a motorcycle accident left one person with serious injuries near Martin. As per the initial information, the single-vehicle crash took place at about 7:30 p.m. on 9 Mile Road, close to Marsh Road in Orangeville Township. A 28-year-old man from Portage was going eastbound when he failed to maintain control of his motorcycle.
MARTIN, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Traffic Accident#Wa#Jeep
Nationwide Report

A car vs. motorcycle accident injured 1 person on Decatur Boulevard (Las Vegas, NV)

On Saturday night, one person suffered injuries following a motorcycle crash on Decatur Boulevard. As per the initial information, the two-vehicle accident took place at approximately 8 p.m. near the intersection of Decatur Boulevard, close to Nevso Drive. The early reports indicated that a black Harley Davidson was going south on Decatur Boulevard when a blue Nissan Rogue crashed into the motorcycle.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

13K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report is your news source for traffic accidents, health & safety in your local area.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy