A two-vehicle accident injured 1 person on Kennewick Blue Bridge (Kennewick, WA)

On Tuesday morning, a 25-year old man suffered injuries following a two-vehicle crash on the Blue Bridge in Kennewick.

As per the initial information, the incident happened at 8:14 am., when both vehicles were northbound on State Route 395. The preliminary investigation showed that the 25-year old driver was slowing for traffic when a Jeep Liberty driven by a 72-year old woman crashed into the man’s Chevrolet Aveo.

On arrival, emergency crews took the man to Lourdes Health for treatment of his injuries. The woman did not receive any injuries as a result of the accident. Officers confirmed a citation to the woman for following too close. Both the man and woman were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the accident.

An investigation continues.

October 13, 2021

Source: newstalk870.com