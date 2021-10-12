CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A crash left the PSE customers without power in Bellingham (Bellingham, WA)

By Terry Satoski
 8 days ago
On early Sunday morning, a car crash knocked down power lines and left a big portion of northwest Bellingham without power for most of the day.

As per the initial information, a vehicle crashed into a power pole, bringing down the lines on Bennett Drive at about 5 a.m. The preliminary investigation showed that the incident knocked out power to nearly 800 Puget Sound Energy customers through the day.

It is unknown if anyone suffered injuries as a result of the collision. The events that have led up to the crash remain unknown at this time. No other details are immediately available.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

October 12, 2021

Source: kpug1170.com

