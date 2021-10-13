CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Walmart will extend night-time working hours to help ease the supply chain and shipping crisis, the White House says

By Mary Hanbury
Business Insider
Business Insider
 5 days ago
Walmart is extending working hours.

Suzanne Kreiter/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

  • Walmart has pledged to extend its night-time working hours to help ease supply chain woes.
  • The extended hours will help move more cargo from shipping docks to free up capacity, the White House said.
  • The Walmart news comes ahead of a summit called by Biden to address the supply chain crisis.

Walmart plans to work extra hours overnight to ease supply chain issues, the White House said.

It's part of a commitment by large US companies to move more cargo off shipping docks, according to a press release published by the White House early Wednesday.

Extra hours at night could help Walmart increase its capacity by as much as 50% over the next few weeks, the White House said.

The news came ahead of a White House summit called by President Joe Biden, scheduled for Wednesday, to tackle the supply chain crisis.

The crisis shows no signs of easing, as ships remain stuck around ports and containers mount up on docks waiting to be taken to their next destination.

The White House also said Wednesday that the clogged-up Port of Los Angeles would shift to a 24-hours-a-day, seven-days-a-week service , a tactic that has already been taken up by the nearby Port of Long Beach to get cargo moving.

FedEx and UPS have also promised to add more hours to help move more containers from ports in the US, the White House said.

Home Depot and Target would shift more containers at night and in the week overall to de-jam overwhelmed ports , the White House said.

"The supply chain is essentially in the hands of the private sector so we need the private sector to step up to help solve these problems," senior officials from the White House said on a call with reporters on a call Tuesday evening, the Financial Times reported.

They continued, "UPS and FedEx alone combined shipped 40% of American packages by volume in 2020. By taking these steps they are saying to the rest of the supply chain: 'You need to move too. Let's step it up.'"

Related
The Independent

Supply chain crisis could last into next year, Pete Buttigieg warns

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said on Sunday that it was likely that the US would see some supply chain issues persist through 2021 into 2022.Speaking on CNN’s State of the Union, the secretary contended that the Biden administration was working to alleviate issues facing the supply chain presented by the Covid-19 pandemic, but stressed that some would likely endure.“[A] lot of the challenges we have been experiencing this year will continue into next year,” Mr Buttigieg said, before adding: “It’s the demand side. Demand is off the charts. Retail sales are through the roof.”“Demand is up because income is...
RETAIL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
The Independent

Billionaire investor says Biden should pay people to go back to work after five million quit during pandemic

Billionaire investor Barry Stenlicht says that the reduced US workforce after the Covid-19 pandemic is crippling the economic recovery as five million people are still missing from payroll figures.The founder of Starwood Capital Group, which operates hotels among its various business lines, told CNBC’s Squawk Box that he believes that the federal government should pay people to go back to work rather than stay at home.“The whole service economy is in a crisis, whether it’s a restaurant, a pizzeria, a laundromat, a small shop. Amazon can raise wages, no problem,” he said, adding that small businesses cannot.He acknowledged that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Biden insists vaccine mandates should NOT divide us, says rules for businesses are coming 'soon' and condemns 'misinformation' over Southwest delays in six-minute speech where he took no questions

President Joe Biden insisted that vaccine mandates shouldn't divide Americans, as he said directives for businesses are coming 'soon' and condemned 'misinformation' including that vaccine mandates were responsible for Southwest airline delays. The president gave a six-minute COVID-19 update Thursday from the South Court Auditorium on the White House's campus...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Working Hours#Shipping#Ships#The White House#The Boston Globe#Getty Images Walmart#Home Depot#Target#The Financial Times#American
Washington Examiner

White House thinks inflation and supply-chain woes are 'high class problems'

White House chief of staff Ron Klain endorsed former Obama administration economist Jason Furman's claim that the country's inflation, supply chain, and other economic problems only affect a small part of the U.S. population. Furman, the chairman of former President Barack Obama's Council of Economic Advisers and an economics professor...
POTUS
Daily Mail

Can Joe save his Christmas nightmare? Biden will tell Walmart, FedEx and UPS to up their services and push LA's port to run 24/7 at White House meeting to try and prevent supply chain holiday catastrophe

President Joe Biden reached a deal on Wednesday with unions and business leaders from Walmart, FedEx, UPS and others to expand operations at one of the country's largest shipping ports in a bid to ease supply chain bottlenecks that are driving up consumer prices and emptying store shelves. Once implemented...
INDUSTRY
FOXBusiness

Buttigieg ‘joke’ about supply chain prior to Christmas criticized

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg faced criticism on social media Wednesday after appearing to make light of the possibility that the supply chain issue could impact Christmas gift-giving. He was asked during an interview with CNN about the millions of Americans who celebrate the approaching holiday and the possibility that...
U.S. POLITICS
Washington Examiner

'We are not the Postal Service': White House won't guarantee packages arrive on time for Christmas amid supply-chain issues

White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Wednesday that despite the Biden administration’s best efforts to deal with global supply-chain issues, it cannot guarantee that packages will arrive on time for Christmas. Psaki opened Wednesday’s daily press briefing by noting that President Joe Biden had secured key commitments...
POTUS
erienewsnow.com

Buttigieg says Biden's infrastructure proposals would help supply chain crisis

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg on Wednesday said President Joe Biden's infrastructure proposals would help alleviate issues in global supply chains that have slowed the global economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. "We are relying on supply chains that were built generations ago. It's one of the reasons why this entire...
LABOR ISSUES
