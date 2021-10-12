CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A two-vehicle crash near Wallula Junction led to minor injuries (Wallula, WA)

By Terry Satoski
 8 days ago
On Sunday, no serious injuries were reported after a two-vehicle accident on State Route 730 near Wallula Junction.

As per the initial information, the incident took place shortly before 1 p.m. in which a semi-truck and a black Lexus were involved. Officials partially shut down eastbound traffic as crews worked at the scene. As of Monday afternoon, authorities have not confirmed the cause that led to the accident

Reports revealed that Richard Davis, from Idaho, and Nicholas Kniaziowski, of Alaska, were the drivers of the involved vehicles. At this time, it is unclear who was driving which vehicle. No other details are immediately available.

An investigation into the crash is underway.

October 12, 2021

Source: union-bulletin.com

