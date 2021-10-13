Tech toy on your list? Why the microchip shortage could hinder your holiday shopping

When you think of a gift basket, what do you picture? Is it a plain, slightly boring assortment of fruit? If the answer is yes, you're probably not alone. Picking out a Christmas gift for a grandparent or coworker can be complicated; that's why gift baskets are often popular — it is hard to dislike a selection of fresh fruit or chocolates, after all. In reality though, there are more creative gift baskets available than ever, so why not switch things up a bit? Classic gift baskets are great too, of course (who doesn't love receiving fresh oranges or chocolate-covered strawberries?), but for the people in your life who you know a little bit better, it's worth finding some more exciting options, too.

LIFESTYLE ・ 14 DAYS AGO