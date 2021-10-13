CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
1 person dead after a motorcycle crash in Hillyard (Spokane, WA)

By Susan Klien
 5 days ago
On Monday night, one person died following a motorcycle accident in Spokane’s Hillyard neighborhood.

Officers quickly responded to the area of N. Market and N. Freya shortly after 9 p.m. The early reports revealed that a woman was driving a Honda Pilot north on Market and had slowed down to turn left into a parking lot. At the same time, the motorcyclist, who was going south on Market, failed to keep control and went into the center lane, colliding with the Honda.

The Honda driver tried to avoid the crash but was able to move in time. The motorcyclist was reportedly traveling too fast and was possibly under the influence of alcohol. The Honda driver did not display any signs of impairment and was not charged.

According to a witness, the motorcyclist passed and almost struck a blue Sedan near N. Market St and Magnesium. Officials believe that several teenagers were in the car and are waiting to talk to the officers about the accident.

An investigation continues.

October 13, 2021

Source: kxly.com

