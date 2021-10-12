CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gas In Oklahoma At A 7 Year High, Expected To Climb

By Kelso
KLAW 101
KLAW 101
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Gas prices are on the rise again in Oklahoma and at this point, there's no reason we shouldn't expect to be paying even more at the pump headed into the holiday season. On average, while fuel prices vary depending on how far or close a town is to a petroleum rack and refinery, you can expect to pay about $2.926 per gallon of gasoline in the Sooner State according to Triple-A, which is about 35¢ cheaper than the national average.

IN THIS ARTICLE
ABOUT

KLAW 101 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lawton, Oklahoma. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

