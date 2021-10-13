CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law Enforcement

The Most Futuristic Police Vehicles Around the World

By Loukia Papadopoulos
Interesting Engineering
Interesting Engineering
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If the video player is not working, you can click on this alternative video link. Most of the time, regular police cars are boring. They are just vehicles with sirens mounted on top of them. However, these days new police cars have surfaced and they feature the latest technologies including artificial intelligence, high-tech communication systems, and very high speeds. In this video, we bring you some of the most advanced police cars and dare you not to be impressed.

interestingengineering.com

Comments / 1

Related
gearjunkie.com

Most-Stolen Cars in the US: Is Your Vehicle a Target?

Today, the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB) released its annual list of the United States’ most-stolen cars and trucks. Ford trucks top the ‘Hot Wheels’ report for the second year in a row. Full-size Ford trucks are still the United States’ most-stolen vehicles, but 2020 saw a steep increase in...
CARS
Kokomo Perspective

These Are the Most Popular Vehicles for Each Generation

From Zoomers to Boomers, these are the most popular cars for each generation of drivers in 2021. Each generation has its own unique and defining experiences, characteristics, and consumer preferences. Whether it’s a debate of the side vs. center part on TikTok or the proper amount to tip at a restaurant, Gen Z, Millennials, Gen X, and Baby Boomers have all formed their distinct opinions about the world.
CARS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Slowest Selling Car In America

The car industry is having its best year by one measure and a mediocre year by another. Car prices have been driven to record highs. Among the primary reasons 2021 being is a strong year based on price is the pent-up demand from the COVID-19 pandemic when dealers were closed. Unfortunately, the other reason for […]
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#W Motors#Shooting#Police Cars#Vehicles#The Bozena Riot#The Beast Patrol#The Bugatti Veyron
MotorBiscuit

The 3 Worst New Trucks Are Terrible Investments

Buying any new truck is a huge investment. Consumers buy new trucks assuming that they will last for at least 10 years or over 200,000 miles without having serious issues. Here are the three worst new trucks to buy that are terrible investments for consumers looking to get the most out of their purchase.
BUYING CARS
Motorious

Guy Stumbles On Classic Cars Abandoned In Old Showroom

Exploring abandoned buildings can come with many benefits and inherent risks, as YouTuber Lenny knows well enough. The guy lives in the UK and likes to explore uninhabited structures which have sat empty for years, recording his adventures for everyone else to enjoy. He’s not car-focused, but in the video we’ve included, he stumbled across some classic cars left in an abandoned dealer showroom, which is pretty interesting.
CARS
Motorious

Cars Worth $329K+ Stolen From Michigan Car Dealership

Four people have been arrested in Michigan after they were accused of stealing four Dodges from a dealership in Highland Township. The total value of those Dodges is over $329,000 so it’s a big deal in the community. What’s more, one of the accused thieves is only 15 years-old, which is something we see all too often these days.
MICHIGAN STATE
Best Life

If You Have One of These Popular Cars, Get It Inspected Immediately

You probably don't think too much when you get in your car every day and drive to work, to the store, to the gym, or wherever you have to go—of course, it's easy to take for granted when your car is running smoothly. But when something goes wrong with your set of wheels, it can upend your day and even put you in danger. But the truth is, cars are recalled often, usually because something is amiss with the vehicle that could be dangerous for the driver and potentially others on the road. The latest recall includes more than half a million vehicles made by two popular car brands, but it has the potential to affect many other folks on the road. Read on to see if you're driving one of the recalled vehicles and to find out what you should do, if so.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
thedrive

1975 Chevy Vega Pickup Is Back From the Dead to Fight the Ford Maverick

Who doesn't want a V8-powered small truck with rear-wheel drive?. Back in the 1970s, the Ford Maverick and Chevrolet Vega did battle in the marketplace in the compact and subcompact segments respectively. Now, Ford has brought the Maverick back as a small truck. No whispers yet from Chevrolet regarding the resurrection of the Vega name, but no matter. One enterprising individual from Wisconsin is selling a Vega that has been artfully converted into a more truck-like format for your driving pleasure.
CARS
Daily Mail

Amazon warehouse worker high on drugs, 25, who drove at up to 141mph before killing two women in crash on blind bend is jailed for eight years

An Amazon warehouse worker who was high on drugs while driving at up to 141mph before killing two women in a crash on a blind bend has been jailed for eight years. Caroline Ball, 63, and Margaret Collier, 59, died almost instantly after 25-year-old Daniel Young overtook a line of cars at around 90mph just four months after getting his licence back following a six-month ban.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
KTVZ

15 cars that have depreciated the most in 2021

Every new car depreciates in value once it’s driven off the lot—but in the months and years that follow, some cars retain significantly more value than others. Today, that information is more valuable than ever: The resale market in 2020 was more than three times larger than the market for new cars, with 39.3 million used vehicles sold as opposed to 14 million new ones.
BUYING CARS
thedrive

Watch This B-1B Make A Crazy Steep Banking Climb After A Touch And Go At RAF Fairford

The swing-wing bomber made a triumphant touch and go before coming in to land after a local mission. B-1B "Bone" bombers are currently forward deployed to RAF Fairford in England as part of Bomber Task Force-Europe, which sees B-1s, B-52s, and B-2s rotate into the theater fairly regularly for operations with NATO and other allies and to 'deter' Russia. For instance, just a couple of days ago, a pair of the B-1Bs flew from RAF Fairford to Lithuania to train with forward air controllers on the ground there, before making an unprecedented stop at Spangdahlem Air Base in Germany to refuel and then heading back to RAF Fairford. Today the big swing-wing bombers headed out on more local missions and upon returning from one of these sorties, a Bone executed a touch and go followed by a touch of afterburner and the execution of an incredible banking climb—almost a wing-over—before landing.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
thedrive

Robot Dogs Now Have Assault Rifles Mounted On Their Backs

Robot dogs have been met with equal parts fascination and fear by the public, but their utility for military applications is becoming undeniable. Joseph Trevithick View Joseph Trevithick's Articles. Ghost Robotics and SWORD International have teamed up to create a rifle-toting "robot dog." Called the Special Purpose Unmanned Rifle, or...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
CarBuzz.com

First Production Ford Mavericks Arriving In Dealers

With production of the 2022 Ford Maverick underway at the Hermosillo Assembly Plant, it was only a matter of time before customer deliveries begin. For some people, the wait is now over because first customer examples of the 2022 Ford Maverick are starting to arrive in dealers across the US.
VENTURA, CA
Interesting Engineering

Interesting Engineering

San Francisco, CA
32K+
Followers
7K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Interesting Engineering is a cutting edge, leading community designed for all lovers of engineering, technology and science.

 https://interestingengineering.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy