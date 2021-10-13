‘Banks can look at you and say, we don’t want to look at you’: Payability wants to serve the seller-entrepreneur
With small business booming and ecommerce exploding, financial service providers are finding potential in the overlap. Payability, founded in 2013, offers financing and payment solutions for ecommerce sellers. New businesses that sell through Amazon, Shopify, Newegg, Walmart, eBay, among others, can apply for an advance on payments or loans to help pay for business expenses through Payability, embedded in their marketplace accounts.tearsheet.co
